One of OnePlus’ strengths has always been its commitment to a clean Android experience, one that has kept Android purists satisfied until recently. With OxygenOS 11, it seems that the company is slowly starting to move away from that identity to establish its own character, even if it means going its own path. Basing OxygenOS on OPPO’s ColorOS is one thing, but it now seems that OnePlus is also willing to ditch other common Android conventions, like Google Fast Pair for its OnePlus Buds Pro that would have made it trivial to pair the earbuds with any Android phone.