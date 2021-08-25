South Kingstown kicks off search for new leadership
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – In the search for new leadership, both the town council and the school committee will be turning to professionals for assistance. For the past two months, following the exit of former Town Manager Rob Zarnetske, Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy has stepped up as his temporary replacement. In order to find a permanent replacement, however, the council will be engaging a professional consulting service.www.ricentral.com
