Upgrading a Garage Storage Cabinet
Over the years we’ve been on a mission to organize our garage. We’ve built DIY Garage Shelves which are great for storing larger items, and the garage has come a long way. But there’s always been one very neglected corner. Our catch-all cabinet for automotive, lawn care and garden supplies has been such an eye sore and is hard to access. We knew we needed to upgrade our garage storage cabinet and that there were some great options from Home Depot.fixthisbuildthat.com
