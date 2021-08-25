This week in American history

This week, we look at some of the interesting, fun and tragic events in our American history. The International Red Cross was founded on Aug. 22, 1864. Inspired by their work, American Clara Barton and some of her friends founded the American Red Cross in 1881. The Red Cross is well known for rising to the challenge when disaster strikes. They provide temporary shelter and emergency supplies, which are vital to helping people in the immediate aftermath. Along with medical professionals, they are among the first on the scene in a catastrophe.