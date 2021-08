Lien Promoted to Manager of the Dakotaland Federal Credit Union Redfield Branch. REDFIELD — Sandy Lien was recently promoted to Branch Manager of the Dakotaland Federal Credit Union location in Redfield. Lien has over 10 years of experience with the credit union and was employed with Turtle Creek Federal Credit Union at the time of the Dakotaland merger in 2012. As branch manager, Sandy will oversee daily operations, manage 4 credit union staff and a growing membership. “An employee who truly cares about our members and the community in which they live and serve is a gift to any organization. Sandy brings those qualities, as well as a wealth of valuable experience to the position” commented Chad Moller, Dakotaland’s Chief Growth Officer.