Ellen P. Mark

Ellen Pearl Mark, 98, of Rice Lake, Wis., and formerly of Chetek, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake. Ellen Aggen was born on June 10, 1923, in Mount Greenwood, Ill., the daughter of Harry and Jennie (Smith) Aggen. She attended Mount Greenwood School until the eighth grade. Ellen married Carl Patz at the age of 18 until his untimely death a few years later. She then married Clinton Mark at the age of 22 and enjoyed raising her family, farming and homemaking for 34 years before the loss of Clinton.