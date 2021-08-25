Cancel
Rome, GA

Doegg, Donald

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Donald Edward Doegg, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away and entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, with loving family by his side. Donald was born on September 29, 1938, in Centre, AL, son of the late Jimmy Doegg and the late Alma Mae Eads Doegg. Graduates of Cherokee County High School, he and Bonnie eloped on June 12, 1958, and welcomed two sons, Keith and Gary, in 1959 and 1960. In 1961, he and his family of 4 relocated to Rome, GA, where he worked at Temple Inland (formally known as Georgia Kraft) up until his "retirement" in 1999. For those blessed enough to know him in everyday life, it was no secret that his work ethic was often unmatched. Given such, he returned to work at Temple Inland after his initial retirement, this time at the corporate office in Indianapolis, IN from 1999-2001, before officially retiring to his "Work of heart", Putt-Putt Golf and Games. A natural born businessman, Donald brought Putt-Putt Golf and Games to life in 1975. Over the next 45 years, he and Bonnie dedicated their lives to providing family fun and entertainment to their local communities and families alike. From go-karts, Putt-Putt Golf, arcade games to Lazer-Tag, batting cages and birthday parties galore, Putt-Putt Golf was his "pride and joy" having been family owned and operated for 4.5 beautiful decades. He was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church for over 50 years and a lover of all things Alabama football. Game days and holidays at home surrounded by family were easily at the top of his "favorites" list, and he believed that any time spent on the golf course was time well spent. Donald had many accomplishments in his lifetime, but the ones that he would be most proud of were his marriage of 63 years to his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Jean Stockton Doegg, and the life, family, and fun the two of them created. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his beautiful wife, Bonne Jean, and their 2 sons, Keith (Kay) and Gary Doegg; his grandchildren, Kyle (Cate) Doegg, Zac (Natalie) Doegg, Jeanie Paige (Ben) McWhorter, and Kady (Jake) Storey; and 2 great-granddaughters, Rayne and Jolie McWhorter, who thought that he hung the moon. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with his Pastor, Dr. Jimmy Gentry, officiating. Private interment will take place in Cherokee Memory Gardens, Centre, AL. The family will receive friends from 12pm until 1:45pm on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. Pallbearers are to assemble by 1:30pm on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, and include; Active, Kyle Doegg, Zac Doegg, Ben McWhorter, Jake Storey, Jason Stockton and Gary Peete; honorary, Terry Stockton, Bill Stockton and Bob Stockton. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

