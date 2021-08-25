Zazzaro, John

Mr. John Colin Zazzaro, age 54, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021. Mr. Zazzaro was born in Greensburg, PA on September 30, 1966, son of the late Rocco and Adeline Colantino Zazzaro. He was a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic School. He received his B. A. in History from College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio, and his M. A. in Social Sciences from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. Prior to his teaching at Darlington School, he taught at Carolina Day School in Asheville, NC for 9 years. He currently served as Upper School History Teacher and was a former Head of Neville House. He also served as Assistant Coach for Boys and Girls Tennis. "Big John" was "John of all Trades" at Camp Androscoggin in Wayne, MA, where he served for 30 years. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Bethany "Bebe" Zazzaro, to whom he was married on April 4, 1998; twin sons, Colin and Casey Zazzaro, both of Rome; his sister, Roxanne Zazzaro, Cottontown, TN; his brother, Rocky Zazzaro (Kim), Cottontown, TN; one niece, Chloe Neilson; 3 nephews, Patrick Zazzaro (Sheldyn), Thomas Zazzaro, and Christian Neilson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2pm at Morris Chapel on the campus of Darlington School. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider supporting a Darlington student by making a donation to Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Road, Rome, GA 30161 or www.darlingtonschool.org/Giving/GiveOnline or to the Camp Androscoggin Alumni Scholarship Fund for Camperships, 601 West Street, Harrison, NY 10528. Both were special places for John. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.