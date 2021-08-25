Boston, Sr., Ellis

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMr. Ellis Bryant Boston, Sr., age 70, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Boston was born in Bartow County, Georgia on April 10, 1951, son of the late Lindsey Boston and the late Mozelle Bishop Boston. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Misty Boston, and by several siblings. Mr. Boston was a graduate of Cassville High School and was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked for Bekaert Steel. He loved to hunt. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Battles Boston, to whom he was married on August 25, 1972; three children, Gay Hawkins (Alan), Armuchee, Bryant Boston, Rome, and Tony Boston, Rome; five grandchildren, Brandon Wigley, Bethany Wigley, Chesney Boston, Madison Boston, and Emma Boston; eight great grandchildren; three siblings, Rev. Jerry Boston (Betty), JoAnn Bohannon, and Gary Boston (Thonya); several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Harold Ingram and the Rev. Jerry Boston officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11am until 12:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 12:30pm and include: Brandon Wigley, Derrick Boston, Shane Boston, Randy Boston, Jeff Cline, and A. J. Hawkins. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

