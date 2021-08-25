Shedd, Paul

Paul Roger Shedd, age 74, of Rome passed away Tuesday August 24, 2021 at a local hospital. Paul was born on October 4, 1946 in Attalla Ala., to the late Joseph H. "Frank" Shedd and Alberta Hestely. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother: Joe Shedd. Survivors include his wife to whom he married on September 5, 1965: Wanda Bradshaw Shedd; children: Randy (Nickie) Shedd, of Fruithurst, Ala., Tony Shedd, of Rome, Cindy (Ed) Robertson, of Fort Payne Ala., David Shedd, of Rome; grandchildren: Jennifer (Hector) Jacobo, of Rome, Jarad Hampton, of Fort Payne Ala., Steven (Kelsey) Shedd, Tyler Hampton, of Atlanta, Marie (Ryan) Rogers, of Rome, Beth (Cameron) Miller, of Rome; great grandchildren: Elijah Peace, Lorenzo Jacobo, Harrison Shedd, Brantley Shedd, Trent Rogers, Brody Miller. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday August 27, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Kenneth Boatner officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM on 8:00 PM on Thursday August 26, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Ed Robertson, Jarad Hampton, Steven Shedd, Kelley Fuller, Eddie Maddox, and Walter Bradshaw Jr. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.