Gosnell, Michaeleen

Michaeleen "Mickey" Jencik Gosnell passed away in a local hospital on August 21st. She was born in Bremerton, WA on May 1, 1949, the daughter of George and Mary Jencik. Her early childhood was spent in Seattle until the Army transferred her father to Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her brothers, Tim and Billy. She has five surviving sisters: Kay Sundquist and Peggy Braddley of Yakima, WA, Susan Cook (Bill) of Midlothian, VA, and Patty and B.J. Jencik of MD. She is survived by her husband, Harold C. "Hal" Gosnell, Jr. and three children, Nicole Gosnell of Johns Creek, Shannon Bishop of Spartanburg, SC, and Nelson Gosnell (Candace) of Charleston, SC. She has three grandsons, Garrison and Sullivan Bishop and Findlay Gosnell. She was friendly with everyone and cared about the less fortunate. Her key signatures were her laugh, which was instantly recognizable no matter where you were, her smile, and her quick wit. Her weekend schedule revolved around attending estate sales although she seldom bought anything. Cooking and baking were her passions, often bringing items to events. She read recipes like many people read a novel. She tried many of them, often for the first time with company present. She supported Hal in everything he did, from serving as his office manager to his service in the community. But most of all, she cherished her children and grandchildren, making their favorite meals, sewing Halloween costumes, helping with Scouts and school events. Every child would be fortunate to have such a caring mother and grandmother. The family would like to thank all the medical personnel in Rome and Atlanta that treated and cared for her during the past five months. They respected her and made her comfortable despite the rapid progression of a very aggressive form of cancer. Visitation will be held at Henderson & Sons, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, September 18th, from 10 am to 12 pm. She will be inurned at a private family service at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.