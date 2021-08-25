Griffin, Carol

Mrs. Carol Foster Griffin, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Carol was born in Roswell, New Mexico on January 1, 1960, a daughter of the late John Thomas Foster and the late Christine Williams Foster. Carol lived most of her life in Rome where she was an Administrative Assistant at Rome First Baptist Church. In her free time, she loved to sew, quilt and travel. Her greatest love was her family and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Neil Griffin, Jr.; and son, Brian Wimpey. Carol is survived by her daughter, Jessica Roberts and her husband, Mike, Euharlee; granddaughters: Katilyn Collins, Ashley Collins, Lauren Roberts and Michele Offutt; sisters: Teresa Morgan and her husband, Scotty, Centre, AL and Tommie Lynn Savage, Rockmart; several nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at 2:00 at Rome Baptist Temple with Rev. Levi Wyatt officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mrs. Griffin will lie instate on Friday from 1:00 pm until the funeral hour at Rome Baptist Temple. Pallbearers will include Scotty Morgan, Tyler Cox, Derrick Tilley, Mathew Savage, Mike Roberts and Bob Himes. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Salmon Funeral Home. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carol Foster Griffin.