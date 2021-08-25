Noles, Charles

Charles Kerry Noles, age 71, passed away suddenly on August 17, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19. Kerry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he loved people in general. He graduated from Pepperell High School in 1968 and Berry College in 1972. Kerry was born in Rome, Georgia on April 25, 1950, and was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Noles and Vivian Worthington Noles, both of Rome. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Marks Noles of Rome; his children whom he loved like his own: Trish McKinney (Ken), Lori Lacy (David), Chris Perry (Lynn), and Susan Perry (Sammy). Eleven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was an active member of the Rome Exchange Club for many years, and he owned and operated several ham franchises on Shorter Ave. He also served on several Board of Directors in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and most recently in Tennessee. Due to COVID, a small graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00am at Flint Hill Baptist Church in Aragon, Ga with Pastors Randy Ellis and Joel Smith officiating. An online option to view the service will be offered if available. The following loved ones will serve as pallbearers: Alan Dean, Phil Lashley, Chris Perry, Ethan Perry, David Lacy, CJ Lacy, and Jayson Lacy. Honorary pallbearers include: Rodney George, Ken McKinney, and Samuel Figueroa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to The Gideons International (www.sendtheword.org) or the H. I. "Ish" Jones Endowed Agricultural Scholarship at Berry College. Additional cards and well wishes may be mailed to P.O. Box 3061, Rome, Ga. 30164. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.