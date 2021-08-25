Cancel
Cave Spring, GA

Lindsey, Betty

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Betty Jo Hawkins Lindsey, age 97, of Cave Spring passed away Tuesday August 24, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday August 27, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Randy Locke officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 PM until service hour at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. A complete obituary will be in Friday's Edition of the Rome News Tribune. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

