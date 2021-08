Click here to read the full article. After its rental run, Urban Outfitters Inc. is expanding with Nuuly Thrift, a resale marketplace. Announcing the move Tuesday, the retailer said pre-owned men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing and accessories from any brand will be available for purchase starting on its iOS app this fall. Launching first as an iOS app, Nuuly Thrift will allow customers to resell products from any brand, not just URBN’s portfolio of brands.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHWhat Went Down at WWD's Style DimensionHere's Your First Look at Ariana Grande's DWT for UO Merch Nuuly Thrift...