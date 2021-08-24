Vikings Defeat PLU 3-0 in Preseason Friendly
TACOMA, Wash. – The Western Washington University women's soccer team defeated Pacific Lutheran University 3-0 Tuesday in a preseason exhibition game. The Vikings scored three second-half goals to pull away from the four-time defending Northwest Conference Champions in a game that does not count towards the 2021 season standings for either team. Official statistics were not kept, with the goal reports coming from the WWU coaching staff.wwuvikings.com
