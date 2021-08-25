Is ‘Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’ worth the upgrade price?
Some gamers are dismissing the price tag on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, but this is a game that has given players so much for free already. In Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut you’ll sail to Iki, an island to the south-east of Tsushima, to quash a tribe of ritualistic Mongols and their mysterious leader, The Eagle. But it’s bigger than that. You’ll learn even more about the fascinating Jin Sakai, encounter hair-raising Japanese folklore, and explore some of the prettiest vistas ever rendered for video games.happymag.tv
