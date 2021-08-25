Is ‘Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’ worth the upgrade price?

Dragon Star Varnir Review: Dungeons & Dragons… and Death. Idea Factory has slowly been importing all of its recent JRPGs to the Switch over the past several years. We had Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force in 2019, Megadimension Neptunia VII in 2020, and it looks like the tradition’s still going strong as 2021 is the year of Dragon Star Varnir. Now, I’m not new to Dragon Star Varnir. I played it back in 2019 when it was first released and enjoyed it quite a bit. Things change, however, and I, like everyone else, am capable of looking back on a game that I once enjoyed and saying, “wow, this wasn’t very good after all.” Fortunately, this isn’t going to be one of those times, as the game holds up just as well now as it did before.