Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Carlos Hernandez’s Trial by Bullpen Could Help the Royals Develop Jackson Kowar

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals are once again playing like one of the best teams in baseball, and a big part of it has been the revival of the starting pitching staff. While names like Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, and Brady Singer have been hailed as future members of the core going forward, Carlos Hernandez has been the most impressive over this stretch.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Cal Eldred
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Jackson Kowar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullpen Could Help#The Kansas City Royals#Era#The Baltimore Orioles#Tigers#The White Sox#Yankees#Astros#Cubs#Major League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: 'Pesky' Royals get the best of Jake Odorizzi, bullpen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Up until the final out Monday, the Astros and Royals went toe-to-toe at the plate in an offensive tug-of-war. Houston leaned on power, slugging three home runs and smoking 13 hard-hit balls. Kansas City offered some scorchers, too, but more often hunted for extra bases that turned otherwise ordinary singles into run-scoring hits.
MLBTopeka Capital-Journal

Royals Rundown: Hernandez takes lead for young pitching core in Kansas City

As a franchise devoted to developing young pitchers, 2021 hasn’t gone too well for the Kansas City Royals. Rookie hurler Carlos Hernandez may be just the bright spot the organization needs. Certainly Daniel Lynch’s improvement in his second chance at the big leagues is the most encouraging development among the...
MLBYardbarker

The state of Royals’ pitching development

2021 was supposed to be the year of the pitcher The Royals have had an outstanding season in the minor leagues with their hitting development. They have seen MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto bounce back with great seasons going from nearly forgotten to Top 100 prospects. Some off-the-radar players have put up big seasons with Emmanuel Rivera, Michael Massey, and Vince Pasquantino standing out among those, while some others are turning things on late in the season. The hitting development staff has garnered plenty of praise from the Royals blogosphere and beat writing staff with the bats doing so well publications like Baseball America are recognizing the players as a top five system. That’s outstanding for the organization’s future, but wasn’t this supposed to be the year of the pitcher? Going into 2021, most expected the pitching side to lead things. Whether it was Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Asa Lacy, or any number of arms, big things were expected from the Royals pitching prospects.
MLBNewsTimes

Garcia's strong start helps Astros cool off Royals, 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros over the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Tuesday night. Garcia (10-6) struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. “He was very, very aggressive in...
MLBksal.com

Bullpen falters as Royals fall in 10

HOUSTON — All of the momentum from Whit Merrifield’s grand slam in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon slowly shifted over to the Astros’ dugout over the next three innings. Houston mounted a comeback against the Royals’ bullpen with runs in the eighth and ninth innings before Jake Meyers’ grounder off...
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals bullpen takes a hit as Josh Staumont goes on the IL

Prior to Thursday night’s series opener in Seattle, the Kansas City Royals placed relief pitcher Josh Staumont on the injured list. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Staumont’s IL stint was related to a COVID-related issue or a physical ailment. The club did not specify an injury as part of the roster move.
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Santana starting for Royals on Friday

Kansas City Royals infielder Carlos Santana is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter while batting fourth in the order against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Our models project Santana for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLBMLB

Keller exits with shoulder discomfort

SEATTLE -- The lack of fastball command that caused Brad Keller to throw 79 pitches into the fifth inning against the Mariners wasn’t as worrisome as the final pitch the Royals starter threw Thursday night. After a sinker down the middle led to Kyle Seager’s home run in the bottom...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Bullpen helps Dodgers pick up seventh straight win

For the fourth time in only seven days, the Dodgers picked up a win over the Mets. After sweeping the weekend series last week, LA took the first game of the four-game series, 4-1. It’s now their seventh straight victory and the Dodgers trail the Giants by only 2.5 games...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yadiel Hernandez not in Washington's Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hernandez is being replaced in left field by Lane Thomas against Braves starter Drew Smyly. In 155 plate appearances this season, Hernandez has a .297 batting average with a .782 OPS, 4 home runs,...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (8/27/21): Thompson Making Second Start, Hermosillo Leading Off, Chirinos DH

Michael Hermosillo will lead off for the Chicago Cubs playing center field tonight, he’s followed by Frank Schwindel at first, Patrick Wisdom in left, Matt Duffy at third, and David Bote at second. Austin Romine will bat sixth and play catcher, Robinson Chirinos hits seventh as the DH, Jason Heyward bats next playing right, and Andrew Romine rounds things out playing short.
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Cesar Hernandez resting on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez will sit on Tuesday evening after Leury Garcia was picked as Chicago's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 350 batted balls this season, Hernandez has produced a .236 expected...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon could come back in Toronto series

CHICAGO - JULY 18: Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Houston Astros on July 18, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Rodon pitched seven innings of one-hit ball as the White Sox defeated the Astros 4-0. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) The Chicago...
MLBMercury News

What’s going on with the Oakland A’s bullpen?

It’s been a rough week for the usually reliable A’s bullpen, and the timing couldn’t have been much worse. The A’s not only are chasing the Astros in the AL West, but they now have to make up ground in the wild-card race, where they have been passed by the Yankees and the Red Sox.

Comments / 0

Community Policy