The US Open is one of the largest tennis events in the world. The competition begins on Aug. 30 for two weeks in New York — but this year’s tournament will see some familiar faces missing. Due to a variety of injuries, some of the world’s biggest tennis stars will not compete in the US Open, which they have discussed on social media. Most recently, Venus Williams announced her withdrawal due to a leg injury on Twitter today. Her tennis champion sister Serena also withdrew because of a torn hamstring, which she announced on Instagram yesterday. “New York is one of the...