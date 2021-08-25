Cancel
Birkie Foundation continues outdoor recreation mission

By Terrell Boettcher News Editor
APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) members on Aug. 14 received briefings on the Foundation’s continued outdoor recreation mission and plans for the former Telemark Resort property during the ABSF annual meeting. Prior to the meeting, Foundation members re-elected four incumbents to the board of directors: Paul Eckerline, Sue Scheer, Michael...

www.apg-wi.com

