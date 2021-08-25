Birkie Foundation continues outdoor recreation mission

At its hybrid virtual/in-person meeting in Meeker, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider emergency regulations and final regulations related to closing the 2021 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in Game Management Unit 10, emergency regulations and final regulations related to providing Purple Heart recipients free access to state parks and state recreation areas with a Purple Heart license plate or Independence Parks Pass; annual changes to “Passes Permits and Registrations” regulations, including changing the replacement fee for an annual affixed park pass and Aspen Leaf annual pass to half the cost of the original pass, if proof of eligible replacement need is not provided; eliminating the replacement fee for the Columbine, Centennial, Blue Spruce and Independence parks passes; and updating the camping and day-use reservation cancellation and change regulations.
