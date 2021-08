Every mountain biker knows the struggle between your inner enduro bro and that bike park rat in you that just wants to hit jumps and drink beer cause it's so darn fun. In his latest film, Jesse Melamed explores the dichotomy between these two sides to a mountain man's favorite summer pastime (aside from posting photos of themselves with fish on Instagram). Between the part of himself that wants to train harder so he can wipe the floor with his friends on the EWS and the part of him that just wants to style berms in a Hawaiian shirt and those hipster bike jorts, Melamed rips in all disciplines. We hope that for his sake, a little downhill time helps Melamed figure out his two wheeled priorities soon.