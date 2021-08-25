“Have I Lost My Actual Mind?” Exploring The Return Of Real Whimsy

I don't think I've played anything that's quite as hot a mess of stuff happening as Martha Is Dead in a long while. After two hours playing the game's opening, I feel like I need more time to digest everything this psychological horror game tries to do. There are long, text heavy plot expositions, or strange first person endless runner forest sections where you spell out story points by chasing words through the trees. Then there are dreamily, surreal, heavily metaphorical cutscenes inspired by the Italian horror style of Dario Argento and Giallo films. And, sometimes, you get to play a bit of the game. Which is ostensibly a walking sim set in Italy at the close of the Second World War as a family deals with the death of a daughter who drowned in a lake.