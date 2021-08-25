GEAR UP FOR OFFSHORE ACTION – Sept/Oct 2021

“CAST AND BLAST’ is a phrase often used to sell duck and coastal fishing combo hunts, which are among the most exciting things a Texas outdoor lover can do. Taking a limit of teal, gadwall and widgeon in the morning and chasing specks and reds in the evening is super fun. The cast and blast concept is all about maximizing outdoor opportunities, which Texas has plenty of, especially during the fall and early winter. The following is a look at some unorthodox cast and blast combos that might just have you trying a new one out every season.