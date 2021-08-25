Cancel
GEAR UP FOR OFFSHORE ACTION – Sept/Oct 2021

fishgame.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOFFSHORE FISHING GETS in your blood. Hooking up with a hard-hitting king mackerel and connecting with a lifelong angling dream like a blue marlin, does something to a person. It makes them want to pursue bluewater action, but to do so effectively you need the right kind of gear. Calcuttaoutdoors.com has a huge array of equipment including Sea Striker’s impressive collection of offshore rigs. Let’s take a look at some of the best options for offshore anglers through Calcuttaoutdoors.com.

SPECIAL SECTION – MEGA CASH & BLAST – Sept/Oct 2021

“CAST AND BLAST’ is a phrase often used to sell duck and coastal fishing combo hunts, which are among the most exciting things a Texas outdoor lover can do. Taking a limit of teal, gadwall and widgeon in the morning and chasing specks and reds in the evening is super fun. The cast and blast concept is all about maximizing outdoor opportunities, which Texas has plenty of, especially during the fall and early winter. The following is a look at some unorthodox cast and blast combos that might just have you trying a new one out every season.
DOGGETT AT LARGE by Joe Doggett – Sept/Oct 2021

THE LATE-AFTERNOON south wind was gusting to 20-plus as we shoved the 12-foot aluminum boat into the lake. Naturally, the best-looking bass water was on the far south end. I sat in the front, playing the age-has-privilege trump, as Rickey Morris stepped to the stern. We nosed the skiff into the wind. He fiddled with the battery cables and turned the trolling motor handle to full power.
OPTIONS FOR FALL CRAPPIE – Sept/Oct 2021

IT’S EARLY FALL and another summer meltdown should be in the rearview, or real close to it. It’s a feel-good time of year that always brings a gradual chill to the water that puts the slabs in the mood to chomp. “Slab” is a moniker that crappie anglers sometimes use...
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Gear up for Kids Fishing Derby next month

For over 30 years, the Canyon Lake Bassmasters Club has encouraged Canyon Lake’s kids to fish the lake by holding its annual Kids Fishing Derby. Kids, ages five to 15, are being invited again this year to participate in the hugely popular fishing derby on Sept. 18. The 34th Annual...
Gearing up for field trips again

August means back to school time for much of America. And back to school – especially post-pandemic – means teachers and students will also be heading back out on field trips too. Fortunately, those who have experience are willing to share their wisdom, like Debbie Sebolt of Nickajack Farms in North Lawrence, Ohio.
WOMEN ON THE HUNT – Sept/Oct 2021

RENÉE THORNTON grew up in rural Canada where hunting and farming are ingrained into the culture. Despite a lifelong awareness of hunting, she never pursued it until after thinking deeply about how animals were raised in factory farms. That inspired a quest to obtain her meat from the natural world and brought her to the conclusion hunting could be the solution.
Rehoboth Beach, DEWMDT.com

Starboard Restaurant gearing up for Running of the Bull on Saturday

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – In just a few short days, the Starboard Restaurant will be hosting its annual Running of the Bull. It’s a tradition in Dewey Beach. But for those unfamiliar, hundreds are expected to fill the streets to watch and take part in a bull chase. It’s not an actual bull, rather a guy in a bull suit. “It’s a silly, fun day. That sums it up. It’s done to just be good-natured,” said co-owner of the Starboard Restaurant Steve Montgomery.
Black Gap WMA Designated Dark Sky Sanctuary

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is proud to announce that Black Gap Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has been designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). Black Gap WMA is the second TPWD property to receive the Sanctuary designation, joining Devils River State Natural Area – Del Norte Unit which was designated as a Dark Sky Sanctuary in 2019.
Jurassic Coast-Themed Outdoor Capsule

London-based brand Greater Goods works in a three-way collaboration along with Good Measure and Outsiders Store on a new collection of goods. The designs celebrate the United Kingdom Jurassic Coast, which is famous for its fossils. All three of the contributing brands share a common admiration of the outdoors. The...

