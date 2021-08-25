IUCN welcomes IPBES decision to develop crucial biodiversity reports
The work of IPBES as an intergovernmental science-policy platform is crucial to raise awareness on critical state of biodiversity and to identify possible actions for national governments and other actors. Therefore, it is important for IUCN to participate in the discussions, as confirmed by IUCN Resolution 118 from 2012 Jeju IUCN World Conservation Congress. Since the creation of the platform in 2012, IUCN has systematically participated to IPBES plenaries. The main outcome of the IPBES eighth plenary agenda this year, from 14 to 24 June 2021, was the approval of the nexus and transformative change assessment scoping reports.www.iucn.org
