Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gopher Soccer Looks to Remain Undefeated on Thursday at Drake

gophersports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota (1-0-1, 0-0-0) takes its talents on the road for the first time this season when they take on Drake (0-1-1, 0-0-0 MVC) on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The Gophers are coming off an undefeated opening weekend where the team took down Big 12 foe Baylor to earn first-year head coach Erin Chastain's first win and followed it up with a 0-0 draw with the University of Illinois - Chicago.

gophersports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#College Soccer#Ncaa Tournament#Mvc#Espn#Penn State#Depaul#Baylor 1 0#Acc#Sec#The Big 12#Jayhawks#Stone#Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Des Moines, IAgophersports.com

Gophers Quiet Bulldogs in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA - The University of Minnesota (2-0-1, 0-0-0 B1G) remained undefeated with a 1-0 victory over Drake on the road Thursday night. Delaney Stekr slotted home a penalty kick and helped keep the Bulldogs scoreless for the second win of the season. "A win is a win," Minnesota...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Florida StateWNDU

Notre Dame ready for challenge Florida State presents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The season is literally around the corner, and there’s a lot for the Fighting Irish to be excited about heading into the season opener at Florida State on Sunday. For starters, Notre Dame has won 10 games in each of the last four seasons, which...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Volleyballfsunews.com

FSU volleyball 2021 season preview

After failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament last year, the FSU women’s volleyball team is looking for a fresh start to this season. Due to the pandemic, last year was much different than other seasons for head coach Chris Poole and his players. As the Seminoles prepare for this...
Chattanooga, TNgomocs.com

Soccer Hosts UAB Thursday in Season Opener

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team will open the 2021 season this Thursday, August 19 at the UTC Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with gates opening one hour prior. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. DATE: August 19, 2021. TIME: 6:00 p.m. SITE: Chattanooga, Tenn. | UTC...
College Sportsuicflames.com

Flames Look to Bury Gophers

UIC will continue its season-opening road trip with another match against a first-time, Power 5 foe. The Flames will play Minnesota Sunday at 1 pm. "We've recovered as best we can from Thursday, and we've looked at the film and seen a lot of things that we did well, and some things that we need to improve on," David Nikolic said. "Heading into another tough environment at Minnesota will be a challenge that we need to meet. I'm familiar with their program, but they have a new coach who had them very well prepared to get a win in their first match and I'm sure they will be equally well prepared Sunday."
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer team tries to repeat undefeated season

ELKO — Despite a large number of fresh faces — many of whom were young — the Elko boys soccer team found little trouble during the 2020-21 spring season. The Indians won the Division 3A North-East title and capped the year with an 11-0 record, claiming the regional championship with a 2-1 victory over Lowry — doing so in one of the only close games they played all season in an overtime thriller.
Washington Statewsucougars.com

Roll It Out, Soccer Starts Thursday

Vs Arkansas State | Thr., Aug. 19 | 7 p.m. | Lower Soccer Field. > The Cougs enter the 2021 season looking to reestablish themselves among the elite in college soccer having returned 22 veterans to go along with 12 newcomers. > WSU plays an Arkansas State squad that is...
Creighton, NEGoCreighton.com

Women's Soccer Posts 2-0 Shutout Win Over Drake

Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's soccer team delivered one goal in each frame to dispose of Drake, 2-0, on Sunday, Aug. 22. With the win the Bluejays moved to 2-0-0 on the season, while Drake fell to 0-1-1. Creighton return to the pitch on Thursday, Aug. 26 as the Bluejays face their first road match at Tulsa. The contest will be available on ESPN+ with an 8:00 pm kickoff.
Socceremueagles.com

Soccer Travels to Colgate Thursday; Faces Syracuse Sunday

HAMILTON, N.Y. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team will continue its three-game road trip with matches against Colgate, Thursday, Aug. 26, and Syracuse, Sunday, Aug. 29. Kickoff against Colgate is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Beyer-Small '76 Field and will be streamed via ESPN+. Eastern's second matchup against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy