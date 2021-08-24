Gopher Soccer Looks to Remain Undefeated on Thursday at Drake

UIC will continue its season-opening road trip with another match against a first-time, Power 5 foe. The Flames will play Minnesota Sunday at 1 pm. "We've recovered as best we can from Thursday, and we've looked at the film and seen a lot of things that we did well, and some things that we need to improve on," David Nikolic said. "Heading into another tough environment at Minnesota will be a challenge that we need to meet. I'm familiar with their program, but they have a new coach who had them very well prepared to get a win in their first match and I'm sure they will be equally well prepared Sunday."