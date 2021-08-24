Gopher Soccer Looks to Remain Undefeated on Thursday at Drake
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota (1-0-1, 0-0-0) takes its talents on the road for the first time this season when they take on Drake (0-1-1, 0-0-0 MVC) on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The Gophers are coming off an undefeated opening weekend where the team took down Big 12 foe Baylor to earn first-year head coach Erin Chastain's first win and followed it up with a 0-0 draw with the University of Illinois - Chicago.gophersports.com
Comments / 0