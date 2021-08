Carol K. (Loyd) Griffin, 65 of Connersville passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born on February 22, 1956 in Connersville to Ralph Loyd and Barbara Lynch Loyd. Carol enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and painting. She was a very selfless person; she was always a giving person. She loved her family and buying gifts for everyone. Carol had many friends she deeply cared for. Most importantly she loved spending her time with her grandchildren.