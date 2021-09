Six area volleyball teams cracked the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason rankings, which were released Monday afternoon. In Class 1A, Tripoli and Janesville are among the top teams in the state. The Panthers, who went 18-14 last season, are ranked No. 13, while the Wildcats, who posted a record of 28-5 and advanced to the 1A state tournament a year ago, check in at No. 15.