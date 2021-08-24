A word about the current state of audio shows.

After a year-and-half of dealing with the scourge that is COVD-19, this fall looked to have a semblance of a chance of audio shows returning and having some measure of safe attendance. Over this trying time for everyone, I’ve heard some people pontificate that the audio show, as a necessary form of getting attention and buzz, is dead. Companies don’t need to spend the money and effort to announce or showcase their products in this internet connected age. Virtual shows will be all the rage and you can watch all this stuff on your connected device whenever the whim strikes you. So best to knock off audio shows altogether they say. They are the equivalent of an appendix, old, of little use and simply meant to be cut off and discarded at the earliest convenience. Personally, I think this line of thinking is nuts. Humans are social creatures and I for one miss the interaction with industry colleagues and company reps, both when talking about the business at hand and to just plain catch up or horse around. But, more importantly, audio and home theater itself is about the experience. The aural, the visual and the tactile. In the context of of hearing seeing and touching a product at a live event, it’s not something that can be adequately expressed in such a disconnected fashion as watching it on YouTube on your evening commute (if you still have one). Producing a truly mind-blowing experience specifically for watching on your computer or even your big-screen TV is an expensive and labor intensive proposition. Far more expensive than sending some product and some good-natured staff to a hotel/convention center for a little one-on-one time with your client base. I’ve sat through enough virtual product launches this year to know that rigging up some cameras and having folks read off a teleprompter or just casually chat with you on a Zoom call is, at best, an act of desperate necessity in this current time. In business-speak, it doesn’t “close the sale.”