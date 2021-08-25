RubrYc Therapeutics Announces Series A2 Preferred Equity Financing, Collaboration, and RTX-003 License with iBio, Inc.
SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- RubrYc Therapeutics (“RubrYc”) and iBio, Inc. (“iBio”, NYSEA: IBIO) announced today the closing of RubrYc’s Series A2 Preferred Financing, and concomitant License and Collaboration Agreements directed towards the research, development, and commercialization of epitope-targeted antibody therapeutics. With this transaction, iBio becomes an important strategic investor with its $7.5M investment in the RubrYc’s Series A2 Preferred equity, joining Third Point Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Vital Venture Capital, and Hayan Health Networks in the Company’s investor syndicate. Additionally, iBio secures exclusive worldwide rights to advance RubrYc’s lead program, RTX-003, a CD25 targeted monoclonal antibody for selective depletion of regulatory T cells in the solid tumor microenvironment.www.biospace.com
