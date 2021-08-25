RubrYc Therapeutics Announces Series A2 Preferred Equity Financing, Collaboration, and RTX-003 License with iBio, Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) (MDX – TSXV), announces that at the Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders held on August 16, 2021, Rob von der Porten retired as a director, thus creating a vacancy on the Board. Mr. von der Porten had been not only Chairman of the Board, but also acting as Chief Executive Officer during the last fifteen-month period that MedX was conducting a search for a new CEO. Ken McKay has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. In addition, Sylvain Desjeans, recently promoted to President and CEO of MedX, has been appointed to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. von der Porten.