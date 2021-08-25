Promaxo Announces Favorable Review at European Medical Journal Urology
Promaxo Announces Favorable Review at European Medical Journal Urology. OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, announced today publication of a favorable Key Opinion Leader review in the August 2021 Issue of The European Medical Journal Urology (EMJ Urology). In the article, “Office-Based, Point-of-Care, Low-Field MRI System to Guide Prostate Interventions: Recent Developments,” the authors conclude that the portability and ease of use of Promaxo’s single-sided low-field MRI system provides the option for early diagnosis of prostate cancer through targeted biopsy and treatment in physician offices using the transperineal approach. The new technology supports higher cancer detection rates, while the approach limits infection rates, enabling targeted biopsies and therapeutic applications.www.biospace.com
