NJ Bio Welcomes Ilan Kaufthal as Senior Advisor and Pharmaceutical Executives, Ronald Gold, Steven Klosk, and Chetan Jain to its Board of Directors

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC (d/b/a NJ Bio), an expert provider of chemistry and biopharmaceutical services welcomed the appointments of Ilan Kaufthal as Senior Advisor, and Ronald Gold, Steven Klosk, and Chetan Jain to its Board of Directors. Ilan, Ron, Steve and Chetan will provide strategic support to accelerate the growth of NJ Bio to be the largest CRO in the USA to offer highly specialized bioconjugation, custom synthesis, flow chemistry, process development, and GMP services.

