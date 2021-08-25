Cancel
Contractor for Sunderland’s new £31million Wear footbridge is named

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunderland’s new footbridge across the River Wear has taken a major step forward as VolkerStevin has been named as the partner that will carry out the £31million project. VolkerStevin, a subsidiary of VolkerWessels UK, specialises in major infrastructure projects and as part of the contract, the company has committed to £2.6million worth of social value commitments delivering a huge boost to people and businesses in the city.

