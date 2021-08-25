Cancel
Pair of military veterans in Congress make secret, unauthorized trip to Kabul

By Emily Brooks, Washington Examiner
coloradopolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo members of Congress, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, made a secret, unauthorized whirlwind trip to the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Tuesday to see the chaotic situation. "We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to...

Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
WorldDetroit News

Meijer on CNN: 'Impossible to say' Afghanistan war was worth it

Reps. Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton once again defended their controversial trip to Kabul last week and condemned what they described in an interview with CNN Sunday morning as "some of the worst of American leadership" they had ever seen in handling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Their statements came...
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Congress & CourtsEnterprise

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton makes secret visit to Kabul airport

BOSTON – Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton was one of two House of Representatives members who flew unannounced into the Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said.
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

Two members of US Congress secretly fly to Afghanistan

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], August 26 (ANI): Two members of US Congress secretly travelled to Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US evacuates tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after the country fell to the Taliban. Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Republican Peter Meijer, made a visit to the...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Dem, GOP reps make secret Afghanistan trip, angering US officials

Two members of Congress caused a stir when they made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan Tuesday to witness the evacuation operation at Kabul’s international airport first hand — reporting upon their return that “no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time.”. Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS Boston

Rep. Moulton Supports August 31 Withdrawal Deadline After Unauthorized Trip To Kabul

BOSTON (CBS) — After traveling to Kabul, Rep. Seth Moulton said the experience changed his mind and he now supports the August 31 withdrawal deadline. The congressman and former Marine spoke with the media after returning from his unauthorized Afghanistan trip. He defended making the trip after other lawmakers and Pentagon officials called it a distraction. “I don’t care what people in Washington are saying. What I care about is saving lives. I care about doing my job by the Marines and soldiers, the sailors and airmen on the ground, and by the Afghans that we’re trying to save,” Moulton said. Moulton visited Abbey Gate, which is one of the places that was attacked on Thursday. “Marines out there sifting through this literal sea of humanity trying to pluck out our allies who trusted us to get out of this mess,” he said. “They were putting themselves at tremendous risk and saving thousands of lives in the process.” He said he hopes the withdrawal deadline will help maintain the country’s relationships with the Taliban in hopes of continuing evacuations after that date.
Congress & Courtsabc57.com

Pelosi and other lawmakers criticize unauthorized trip to Afghanistan

(CNN) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't mince words Wednesday about her view of two House members' clandestine trip to Afghanistan this week. "We don't want anyone to think this was a good idea. There's a real concern about members being in the region," Pelosi said of the unauthorized trip that Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan had taken to Afghanistan, catching both House leadership and the White House by surprise.
U.S. Politicswcmu.org

U.S. Representative Meijer makes an unauthorized trip to Afghanistan

Michigan U.S. Representatives Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts have issued a joint statement about their unauthorized trip to Afghanistan. The flight to Kabul, Afghanistan is described as an oversight mission. U.S. Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan and U.S. Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts are both military veterans. Meijer a Republican and Moulton a Democrat say they wanted to witness for themselves the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies.

