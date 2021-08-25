Cancel
Minnetonka, MN

Man arrested for shooting at teen's car in St. Cloud

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Minnetonka man is charged in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud over the weekend. Twenty-year-old Ca'Mari Smith is facing one count of reckless discharge of a gun toward an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The criminal complaint says the alleged teenage victim saw Smith in a car and called his parents to tell them he was being followed. Smith reportedly leaned out the driver's side window and fire seven times at the victim's vehicle. The teen in the other car wasn't hit, but some bullets struck the hood of his vehicle. Minnetonka police arrested Smith at a parking garage that night and found a gun missing seven bullets.

www.willmarradio.com

#Shooting
