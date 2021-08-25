Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart to launch delivery service

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Tuesday it will start farming out its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and other means to transport rival retailers’ products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours. The nation’s largest retailer said it will dispatch contract workers...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Computing#Food Drink#Ap#Spark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Retailmediapost.com

The Surge In Retail Ad Platforms, Demystified

There's been a blizzard of news in the retail ad biz lately. Target just named Sarah Travis, a Google alum, as president of Roundel, its in-house media company. Walmart ad unit Walmart Connect says it's officially launching its demand-side platform, just in time for the holidays. EBay is introducing an offsite ad program. And Amazon recently said its ad unit brought in $7.9 billion in the most recent quarter, an 87% year-over-year bump.
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Working from home isn’t going away

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things — to include the way we work. Many began working from home shortly after the pandemic began because businesses needed to keep running, but also, employees and customers needed to limit contact. Now, more than a year later after the onset of the...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

SaaS customer relations management startup Freshworks files for IPO

Software-as-a-service customer relations management startup Freshworks Inc. filed its paperwork late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The company is seeking to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is looking to raise $100 million through the sale of Class A stock.
Texas Statetalesbuzz.com

I’m a tech executive who moved from Silicon Valley to Houston. I know firsthand why the tech industry is packing up and hightailing it to Texas.

Texas is poised to outpace California in industrial innovation. There is a reason venture capitalists are pouring millions of dollars into tech innovation in Texas. Texas is home to incredible diversity, a spirit of ingenuity, and major industries that need innovation. Yang Tang is the chief technology officer at Houston-based...
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Amazon makes moves for a major medical diagnostics play

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to hire key employees to expand its medical diagnostics operations on a global scale, which very well could grow beyond COVID-19 testing. Senior-level job postings offer a glimpse of the notoriously secretive and ambitious tech company’s global aspirations for medical diagnostics. Just this week, Amazon put a call out for a medical regulatory officer to be based in Seattle, where the online retailer and cloud computing company is headquartered.
Computerstwollow.com

Is Amazon Web Services Easy To Learn? How Do I Start Learning It?

Understanding the ecosystem beyond coding might be the difference between a junior and a senior software engineer in today’s environment. Cloud computing infrastructure like Amazon Web Services is one element of the ecosystem (AWS). As the pioneer of cloud computing infrastructure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a leader in the...
Technologytech.co

Top Tech Giants Pledge Billions Towards Cybersecurity

Microsoft, Google, IBM and many other huge tech companies have announced their plans to help improve and maintain online security for residents, organizations, and government agencies in the US. The reveals come in the wake of a White House meeting on cybersecurity, which was attended by influential tech leaders including...
EconomyAntelope Valley Press

Workers seeking personal career paths

People returning to the workforce after the pandemic are expecting more from their employers, pushing companies to raise pay and give bonuses to workers seeking personal career paths. Paychecks are getting bigger. Wages rose strongly in July, up 4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department. For...
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy