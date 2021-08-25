Looking Back – Aug. 25, 2021

EIGHTY YEARS AGO — August 1941. There will be a big whoop-de-doo at the Chetek Athletic Field as two kittenball games have been scheduled, the first between Canton girls and Chetek girls. This may go for 10 or 15 rounds for a knockout decision. The second game will be between two teams of Chetek businessmen, Walt Niederloh and H.C. Buchanan. … Something new in the line of fishing in these parts is reported by Bob Jenness and Mike Wandry. While fishing the Red Cedar with flies for bass, Bob caught a 14-inch, perfectly formed and quite unmistakable muskie.