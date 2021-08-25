Calico cat available for adoption

Sherbert is a cute, young calico cat. She is spayed, litter trained, up to date on shots and microchipped. She loves playing with other kittens and the many toys at the adoption center. She was born November 2020. Sherbert, and many other cats are available for adoption from the Community Cat Rescue & Adoption Center of Barron County. The center is located at 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake. Hours are Monday, 3–6 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 4–7 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.