Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barron County, WI

Calico cat available for adoption

chetekalert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherbert is a cute, young calico cat. She is spayed, litter trained, up to date on shots and microchipped. She loves playing with other kittens and the many toys at the adoption center. She was born November 2020. Sherbert, and many other cats are available for adoption from the Community Cat Rescue & Adoption Center of Barron County. The center is located at 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake. Hours are Monday, 3–6 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 4–7 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

www.chetekalert.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barron County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Barron County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Rice Lake, WI
Barron County, WI
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calico Cat#Toys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy