Booster Days is the place to be for Labor Day weekend
Weyerhaeuser Booster Days is Labor Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3–5. The softball tournament kicks off the event on Friday evening. Saturday morning is the United Methodist Church breakfast, softball tournament, sports memorabilia auction at the park, volleyball tournament, booster day bazaar and history presentation of the Weyerhaeuser rail Depot by John Terrill, at the Depot. Kids activities and the softball tournament continue in the afternoon, followed by Uncommon Denominator playing the dance Saturday evening.www.chetekalert.com
