Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weyerhaeuser, WI

Booster Days is the place to be for Labor Day weekend

chetekalert.com
 4 days ago

Weyerhaeuser Booster Days is Labor Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3–5. The softball tournament kicks off the event on Friday evening. Saturday morning is the United Methodist Church breakfast, softball tournament, sports memorabilia auction at the park, volleyball tournament, booster day bazaar and history presentation of the Weyerhaeuser rail Depot by John Terrill, at the Depot. Kids activities and the softball tournament continue in the afternoon, followed by Uncommon Denominator playing the dance Saturday evening.

www.chetekalert.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Chetek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Weyerhaeuser, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Street Parade#Softball#Dance#Sports Memorabilia#Weyerhaeuser Booster Days#Vfw#French#Ss#Paul Catholic Church#Weyerhaeuser Firemen#Polka Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy