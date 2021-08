Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at 570 Golden Eagle Ave, Quincy, CA, in the Learning Resource Center room #871. The meeting will be held by the Feather River College Board of Trustees for the purpose of receiving public comment on the 2021-2022 Budget of the Feather River Community College District. Feather River Community College District will consider all comments by interested persons. The 2021-2022 Budget is available for review at the Feather River College Business Office, or citizens may contact the FRC Business Office to request a copy by mail.