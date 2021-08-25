Student Senate president calls out low attendance at first meeting

Classes start at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Monday and faculty are unhappy with the COVID-19 policies, including one recommending but not mandating masks indoors. Faculty are so unhappy, in fact, that 75% who were polled at an emergency Faculty Senate meeting Wednesday supported taking a no-confidence vote in the university's COVID-19 plan. That was among the strategies under consideration by the faculty, according to an email widely distributed by senate Secretary Taylor Joy Mitchell that a recipient who requested anonymity shared with The News-Journal.