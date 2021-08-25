Cancel
Colleges

Student Senate president calls out low attendance at first meeting

By Kailee Ford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first meeting of the 99th Student Senate for the 2021-22 school year started off with absences, committee updates and a brief mention of the 2020 rollover budget. Student Senate President Bailey Hendrickson reminded fellow senators and representatives to attend the regular meetings. Hendrickson said she wants meeting attendance to be better than what it was last year. Past meetings have had low attendance rates, which led to some measures never seeing a vote.

