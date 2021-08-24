Cancel
Nevada State

‘It’s a special place to me’: Nicola Ader finds second home at Nevada

By Isaac Hoops
nevadasagebrush.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start with the hardware. She’s a six time NCAA All-American. She earned three medals at the Mountain West Championships last season and another gold medal during the indoor high jumps in 2020. She won gold in the pentathlon at the Mountain West Championships, and qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries that same season as a true freshman. She became just the sixth ever from Nevada to qualify for the NCAA Indoor National Championships as a sophomore in 2018-19.

