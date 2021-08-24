‘It’s a special place to me’: Nicola Ader finds second home at Nevada

Let’s start with the hardware. She’s a six time NCAA All-American. She earned three medals at the Mountain West Championships last season and another gold medal during the indoor high jumps in 2020. She won gold in the pentathlon at the Mountain West Championships, and qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries that same season as a true freshman. She became just the sixth ever from Nevada to qualify for the NCAA Indoor National Championships as a sophomore in 2018-19.