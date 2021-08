With the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, you get a powerful smartphone that also functions as a tablet when you need it. The larger screen certainly allows for additional productivity tasks, but sometimes you need a desktop interface. Luckily, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can provide exactly that with Samsung DeX. Using DeX with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is quick, simple, and lets you get to work on an external monitor. Let’s talk about how Samsung DeX works and how it can help you be more productive.