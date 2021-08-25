Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” Looks Like Must-See TV

By Charlie, Debbie
country1037fm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour words: Lord of the Flies. This is the title of a classic novel by William Golding about a group of boys that are stranded on an island and the disaster that comes from them trying to govern themselves. It propagates the theory that if left to our own devices, man would succumb to our most primal instincts. I loved reading it in high school and there are several good film versions out there. Which leads to the true story of the South American soccer team that has their airplane crash land in the Andes Mountains. To survive, they resort to cannibalism on their dead. The movie of their story, “Alive” is one of Debbie’s favorites. Now, what happens if you combine these two? Apparently, Showtime’s new series, “Yellowjackets.”

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Golding
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Soccerimdb.com

Yellowjackets Trailer: Soccer Players Battle The Wilderness In The Showtime Series

Showtime has lined up a murderer's row of actresses for its new survival drama, "Yellowjackets." Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress star in the 10-episode series which follows the aftermath of a girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. By "aftermath," I mean not only their time in the wilderness but also some 25 years later when the survivors are left haunted (and possibly thirsty for revenge) by what happened.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Yellowjackets’ Series Trailer Starring Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci

Showtime’s set a November 14, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic series Yellowjackets starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the series’ first trailer. The cast also includes Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter),...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Yellowjackets: Showtime Sets Premiere Date, Drops Gnarly First Trailer for Plane Crash Survival Drama — Watch

Some traumas are hard to overcome, as seen in the first trailer for Showtime’s survival epic Yellowjackets (premiering Sunday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c). Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable) headline the 10-episode series, which is described as a “psychological horror story” and a “coming-of-age drama.” It tells the story of “a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. “The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

6 Shows Like Clickbait You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ opens with the murky kidnapping of Nick Brewer, who soon after appears on an online video, holding a placard that says, “At 5 million views, I die.” This opens up a serpentine mystery that takes the authorities and Nick’s family down a rabbit hole of hidden online identities, fraudulent profiles, and sinister revenge plots, at the center of which lie Nick’s seemingly secret online personas.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Emma Watson fled filming

Accordingly, the British actress left the project when she was supposed to shoot a scene in which, among other things, Danny McBride (44) as the cannibal Channing Tatum (40) held on a leash, who was wearing a leather mask. When asked if the “Harry Potter” star had not read the script before, Rogen replied understandingly: “I think sometimes you read something and when it comes to life it can be very different from what you feel that presented. “
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Ross Inc. Responds to Netflix Doc as Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Say They Didn’t Set Out to Create a “Hit Piece”

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed producers Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone say they “never intended to set out and create a hit piece” about the art instructor and TV host with their new Netflix doc, which chronicles the life, work and unexpectedly dark legal legacy of the Joy of Painting star. But Bob Ross Inc. says that although the film “accurately captured” the famed TV painter, it’s an “inaccurate and heavily slanted portrayal of our company.” The film follows Ross’ career, centering heavily on his relationship with Bob Ross Inc. co-founders Walt and Annette Kowalski, who helped the painter...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Netflix Releases Dates for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and More

Netflix has announced release dates for its entire fall and winter seasons, with Adam McKay’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up headlining the list of buzz-worthy titles. It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill, among other big names. Jane Campion’s drama The Power...
MoviesPopculture

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Making Netflix Movie Together

Eddie Murphy is returning to Netflix with a new comedy co-starring The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill. The project, which still does not have a title, will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also worked with Murphy on Coming 2 America. Murphy also starred in the acclaimed Netflix biopic Dolemite is My Name in 2019 and is working on Beverly Hills Cop 4 for the streamer.
MoviesPosted by
TIME

Candyman Teases Out New Relevance From a ‘90s Horror Classic

Sometimes a movie arrives at just the right time, as if it were reading society’s collective mind. Candyman , directed by Nia DaCosta , and written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, is one of those movies, a story rippling with ideas that many thinking people are already grappling with—or at least have finally become aware of.
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Network Scorecard: HBO, Starz, and Showtime

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. While the premium cable channels HBO, Starz, and Showtime have produced some notable sci fi/fantasy shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Outlander, Penny Dreadful, and more, in general genre entries do not make up much of their output. Showtime in particular has only put out a few over the past ten years and HBO’s genre offerings have represented only a fraction of the networks total scripted originals. And while these cable channels do not warrent full scorecards, I will at least give a scaled-back look at each of them. They are still important producers of sci fi and fantasy television with HBO set to unleash multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs in the coming years, so looking back at how they have handled genre shows over the past ten years is still a worthwhile inclusion to my Scorecard project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy