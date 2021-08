Luke Combs offers a story of comeuppance served frosty in the new video for “Cold as You,” which premiered Tuesday evening. The song appears on Combs’ deluxe second album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. Directed by TA Films, the video depicts a man at a diner counter who picks a song on the jukebox to help ease his blues. The vintage Wurlitzer turns out to be a portal into a dusty barroom where he can drink beer and cut loose, except that his ex-girlfriend shows up anyway and threatens to spoil the fun by begging him to come...