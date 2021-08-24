Cancel
Miami Beach, FL

Father dies after being shot while eating with family at Miami Beach cafe; Man arrested

By Sheldon Fox, Elitsa Bizios, Alex Browning
CNN
 6 days ago
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young father has died after he was shot multiple times while eating with his family at a Miami Beach cafe.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to La Cerveceria, along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive, just before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“There was a guy sitting at a table with all his family and kids and everything,” a witness said. “He was right there, and the guy went there and shot the guy a few times.”

Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after they arrived.

According to the police report, the victim was shot multiple times, including a shot to the head.

Cameras captured an ambulance with its lights and siren activated transporting the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He has since been identified as 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, who was visiting with his family from Colorado.

Moments after the shooting, cellphone video captured the alleged gunman dancing in the restaurant’s patio.

“He started dancing on top of the guy,” a witness said. “I don’t know why.”

According to Wakefield’s family, the gunman pointed his firearm at the victim’s 1-year-old son before Wakefield said, “He’s just a baby.”

“What was so strange is the guy that was shooting, they said he was smiling and laughing the whole time that he was shooting the guy,” a second witness said.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tamarius Blair Davis, Jr. at the scene. According to his arrest report, Davis is from Norcross, Georgia.

Cellphone video captured Davis lying on his back in a nearby alleyway before he was taken into custody.

In the video, Davis appears to confess to the crime, yelling, “I did it! I did it! I did it!”

According to police, Davis confessed to picking two random men to shoot while high on mushrooms, which he said, empowered him.

The other man who Davis targeted was not injured.

Wakefield’s cousin told 7News he loved his family, music and volunteering.

The broad daylight shooting has left people in the area shocked.

“It makes me feel awful, especially when I’m bringing friends and family that I know and love to share the beautiful city that I was born and raised in, and I grew up here,” Cindy Rudin said. “It really makes me feel really sad.”

Davis has since been charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree murder with a weapon. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for Wakefield’s family. To donate, click here.

