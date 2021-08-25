In-Person Arts

The arts engage our senses, taking us to other worlds, showing us others’ lives, even carrying us deeper within ourselves. Experiences in arts and culture bring enlightenment and enjoyment, perhaps offering a deeper understanding of concepts we’ve not yet explored in our individual lives. South Louisiana is one of the richest areas in the world for experiencing the arts and a variety of cultures, including cultures that have melded together and created new customs, foods, music and more. This month, enjoy the bounteous offerings of the local arts scene by getting out and enjoying the beauty that surrounds—from large-scale artwork painted onto city buildings and celebratory live music and dance to shops that lure in visitors with new or innovative designs. Escape the mundane with a fresh beat, a new look, or a splash of paint, and appreciate the creative energy that flows through the area.