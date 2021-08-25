Reputation Eruption

Local rapper Pho3nix Child—also known as Cassandra Houston—is welcoming a new project into the world this Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Urban Lounge. The album of honor will be Vangrondelle, a musical extension of Houston's creative ethic and ethos, which all revolve around positivity and self-love. Former releases like the 2021 track “Obsession” are polished off with Houston’s distinctively smooth, sage delivery; they radiate such confidence, one gets the sense that it would be hard to get under their skin. The song also features slick, bright beats from fellow local music maker and brother Martian Textilez. For the album release, Pho3nix Child will receive support from a handful of locals from music and drag circles alike, including Icky Rogers, Marrlo Suzzanne, Jordi Roc, Kay Bye, Marina Marqueza and Bini. Doors are at 6 p.m. and the show is $12.
