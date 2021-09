Here's another list of what I've been reading. Maybe you can find something in here for you. You will probably detect a kind of a pattern here. I tend to go from self-help/philosophy to graphic novel, to horror-fiction, and back again. Sorry, but I'm not ashamed. These days to just be a reader is a bit odd to some. I actually wish I could consume more but time and eye strain both get in my way. I have kept the details light as to not spoil anything for you, if you have any questions you can hit me up here.