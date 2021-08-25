PVAMU RESEARCH & INNOVATION TO HOST INAUGURAL “PANTHERS INVENT” STUDENT CONTEST
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 24, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) will launch an innovation competition challenging students to tackle real-life problems. Panthers Invent is a new initiative by the PVAMU Division of Research & Innovation (R&I) led by its Center for Innovation, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development, or ICEED. Sandia National Laboratories is sponsoring the three-day Panthers Invent September 17-19, 2021.www.pvamu.edu
Comments / 0