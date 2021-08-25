Impossible Question with Callahan 8.25.21

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A ferocious wildfire approached Lake Tahoe just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
(CNN) — Already overwhelmed by a surge in Covid-19 cases, Louisiana hospitals are now struggling with how to keep functioning after significant damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. "For me, it's like a one-two punch to the gut," said Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at the Children's Hospital of New...
(CNN) — A farm worker has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for first-degree murder in the abduction and fatal stabbing of college student Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. The sentencing comes just over three years after the body of the 20-year-old woman was found...
An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
A group of abortion providers asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a Texas law that would ban virtually all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law, which authorizes citizens to sue those who perform or “aid” abortions after the roughly six-week ban is triggered, is set to take effect this week.
Ed Asner, the actor and activist best known for portraying Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its subsequent spinoff, has died at age 91. The actor’s death was announced through his official Twitter account Sunday, noting that he died peacefully. No cause of death was given, though.
The House committee investigating Jan. 6 sent letters to 35 different telecommunications and social media companies Monday, asking them to retain records of those who may have been involved in the attack on the Capitol — a group that likely includes lawmakers. The requests seek email and phone records as...
